Halloween Bark in the Park Doggy Expo

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Senior Resource Foundation of Ocala hosted Bark in the Park Doggy Expo. They teamed up with Marion County Animal Services to inform the public on the need for adoptions.

People brought their furry friends and treat and candy was handed out to the dogs and kids. Some dogs that are up for adoption were also there in case someone wanted to take them home.

Donations were excepted with all the proceeds going to the local Meals on Wheels America and to Animal Services.

Phyllis Silverman the president of the Senior Resource Foundation said she wants to bring awareness to animals in the shelter.

“I have had dogs and cats all of my life and I felt there are so many dogs here who need good homes and I hope this event will bring that to light and more people will go out and adopt some of these wonderful animals.”

There was a costume contest for both dogs and children to help raise money for the charities.

