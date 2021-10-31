Advertisement

Orlando man arrested for beating a pregnant woman

Lane is being charged with aggravated assault of a pregnant female and being held at the...
Lane is being charged with aggravated assault of a pregnant female and being held at the Alachua County Jail.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Orlando man is behind bars for beating up a pregnant woman.

According to a Gainesville Police Department report, 41-year old Phildavien Lane was caught on camera hitting a pregnant woman in the face three times near Grace Marketplace. Police believe that the woman is in a relationship with Lane.

He is being charged with aggravated assault of a pregnant female and being held at the Alachua County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Marion Fatal
A 25-yard-old man is dead after driving into an oak tree and his catching on fire
Founding physician of North Florida Regional Medical’s cardiovascular program dies
Founding physician of North Florida Regional Medical’s cardiovascular program dies
Gainesville businesses and thousands of fans rocked by The Fest for first time since 2019
Gainesville businesses and thousands of fans rocked by The Fest for first time since 2019
While babysitting him, Boles admitted to throwing the infant across the room, causing the baby...
Babysitter sentenced to fifteen years in prison for the death of an 11-month-old baby
University of Florida officials block professors from testifying on voting laws

Latest News

10-31-21
WCJB Latest Forecast
Raising money for animal services and Meals on Wheels.
Halloween Bark in the Park Doggy Expo
Marion Fatal
A 25-yard-old man is dead after driving into an oak tree and his catching on fire
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST