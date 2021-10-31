Orlando man arrested for beating a pregnant woman

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Orlando man is behind bars for beating up a pregnant woman.

According to a Gainesville Police Department report, 41-year old Phildavien Lane was caught on camera hitting a pregnant woman in the face three times near Grace Marketplace. Police believe that the woman is in a relationship with Lane.

He is being charged with aggravated assault of a pregnant female and being held at the Alachua County Jail.

