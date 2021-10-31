Advertisement

Police: 1 dead, 9 wounded in shooting at Halloween party in Texas

The 10 people who were shot went to two hospitals for treatment. A 20-year-old man was later...
The 10 people who were shot went to two hospitals for treatment. A 20-year-old man was later pronounced dead.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 6:54 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Texas (AP) — Police in eastern Texas say a shooting at a Halloween party left one man dead and nine other people wounded.

Texarkana police say in a news release that the shooting happened late Saturday at an event center.

It is estimated that a couple hundred people were in attendance.

The 10 people who were shot went to two hospitals for treatment. A 20-year-old man was later pronounced dead.

The other injuries didn’t appear to be life-threatening.

The suspected shooter has not been taken into custody.

Texarkana is a city located on the border of Texas, about 180 miles east of Dallas.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Founding physician of North Florida Regional Medical’s cardiovascular program dies
Founding physician of North Florida Regional Medical’s cardiovascular program dies
Gainesville businesses and thousands of fans rocked by The Fest for first time since 2019
Gainesville businesses and thousands of fans rocked by The Fest for first time since 2019
While babysitting him, Boles admitted to throwing the infant across the room, causing the baby...
Babysitter sentenced to fifteen years in prison for the death of an 11-month-old baby
University of Florida officials block professors from testifying on voting laws
Police say two Marion County Fire Rescue employees reported their ambulance stolen. Police say...
Ocala man arrested after he stole an ambulance

Latest News

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor...
G-20 leaders tackle climate change as summit ends
Amber Alert: Brianna Rodriguez, 2 years old, has been missing since Sunday morning from the...
Amber Alert issued for missing 2-year-old girl in Washington
Weather and other issues caused the cancellation of hundreds of American Airlines flights over...
American Airlines cancels hundreds of flights over Halloween weekend
Sustainable aviation fuels, or SAFs, are fuels made from renewable energy sources. They could...
Air industry seeks to tackle emissions crisis