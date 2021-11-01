Advertisement

ACFR responds to apartment fire

Gainesville and Alachua County Fire Rescues responded to an apartment fire on Sunday.
Gainesville and Alachua County Fire Rescues responded to an apartment fire on Sunday.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 5:53 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville and Alachua County Fire Rescues responded to an apartment fire on Sunday.

A resident reported smoke inside of their apartment on the third floor around 5 pm. When rescuers arrived heavy smoke was visible inside but the sprinkler system inside contained the fire to the closet.

Crews were quickly able to extinguish the small fire.

No people were injured.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Marion Fatal
A 25-yard-old man is dead after driving into an oak tree and his catching on fire
Lane is being charged with aggravated assault of a pregnant female and being held at the...
Orlando man arrested for beating a pregnant woman
Gainesville businesses and thousands of fans rocked by The Fest for first time since 2019
Gainesville businesses and thousands of fans rocked by The Fest for first time since 2019
While babysitting him, Boles admitted to throwing the infant across the room, causing the baby...
Babysitter sentenced to fifteen years in prison for the death of an 11-month-old baby
A Gainesville Police Department officer logs one the guns collected during the buy back event.
Gainesville Police Department hosts “Gun Buy Back” event in an effort to reduce gun violence

Latest News

Alachua murder
A Gainesville teenager is dead after being shot near a park
Gainesville Police Department hosts “Gun Buy Back” event in an effort to reduce gun violence
Gainesville Police Department hosts “Gun Buy Back” event in an effort to reduce gun violence
The Marion Therapeutic Riding Association is known for providing therapeutic horseback riding...
Hundreds came out to enjoy a non-traditional way of trick or treating
Goodies were given out at 20 different trunk or treat stations.
Hundreds came out to enjoy a non-traditional way of trick or treating