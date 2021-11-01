ACFR responds to apartment fire

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville and Alachua County Fire Rescues responded to an apartment fire on Sunday.

A resident reported smoke inside of their apartment on the third floor around 5 pm. When rescuers arrived heavy smoke was visible inside but the sprinkler system inside contained the fire to the closet.

Crews were quickly able to extinguish the small fire.

No people were injured.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.