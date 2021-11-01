Bea Coker to be sworn in as a new Lake City Council member today

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Happening today Beafaithful Coker will be sworn in as a new Lake City council member.

Coker will be filling the District 14 seat.

After five failed motions Mayor Stephen Witt joined council members Eugene Jefferson and Jake Hill in voting for Coker last Tuesday.

Coker says she is ready to get to work.

The swearing-in will start at 6 pm tonight.

