Bea Coker to be sworn in as a new Lake City Council member today

Coker will be filling the District 14 seat.
Coker will be filling the District 14 seat.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 7:05 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Happening today Beafaithful Coker will be sworn in as a new Lake City council member.

Coker will be filling the District 14 seat.

After five failed motions Mayor Stephen Witt joined council members Eugene Jefferson and Jake Hill in voting for Coker last Tuesday.

Coker says she is ready to get to work.

The swearing-in will start at 6 pm tonight.

