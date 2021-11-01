Colliers International responds to Alachua County Public Schools’ allegations

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

What was a purchase of roughly 1.85 million dollars in 2018 turned into a 3.5 million dollar purchase in May of 2020.

Director of Alachua County Public Schools Jackie Johnson says “We need to consider the legal and financial impacts of what’s been going on before we decide what if any action we should take that would be in the best interest of the district.”

That’s what leaders with Alachua County Public Schools are saying about their recent land acquisition deal in Jonesville, where brokers from Colliers International handled the process.

School leaders say, the brokers “worked both sides” and tried to raise the price of the property. Because of that, the school system wants to end their relationship with the firm.

Director Johnson says they “notified Collier’s that we were terminating the contract that we had with them again and that we believed that is was unenforceable from the get-go.”

Colliers Executive Managing Director responded to these allegations in a statement to TV20 saying in their letter “we thought to correct their deeply flawed understanding of applicable Florida laws and ethical commercial real estate practices by providing education on those laws and practices. We hope that the school board of Alachua County takes our concerns seriously.”

In their letter to Alachua County Public Schools, they cited their contract agreement, which states the school system acknowledges the firm can represent both the buyer and the seller.

Jackie Johnson says they are monitoring how the land acquisition impacts them in the days ahead to see what action they need to take to better the district.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.