Drive-thru resource fair hosted to recognize veteran caregivers

By Amber Pellicone
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Caregivers are being recognized Monday as part of National Family Caregivers Month.

Goodie bags were just one thing given out during a drive thru resource fair at the Malcom Randall VA Medical Center. The event, hosted by the North Florida/ South Georgia Veterans Health System, also provided information for local VA programs and services.

Additionally, the Caregiver Support Program will benefit caregivers while contributing to the quality of offered to veterans.

