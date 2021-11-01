Drive-thru resource fair hosted to recognize veteran caregivers

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Caregivers are being recognized Monday as part of National Family Caregivers Month.

Goodie bags were just one thing given out during a drive thru resource fair at the Malcom Randall VA Medical Center. The event, hosted by the North Florida/ South Georgia Veterans Health System, also provided information for local VA programs and services.

Additionally, the Caregiver Support Program will benefit caregivers while contributing to the quality of offered to veterans.

