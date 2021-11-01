Gainesville Black Professionals and Santa Fe College hosting leadership conference

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Black Professionals and Santa Fe College are teaming up for a leadership conference.

The conference is designed to encourage, support, inspire and equip professionals to reach for leadership positions in their chosen industries.

Leaders will leave this conference with the inspiration, motivation and tools to take their careers to the next level.

This year’s theme is dismantling racism: one “-‘ism” at a time. Speakers will challenge racism from the concept that all “-isms” are detrimental to the individual on the receiving end of the discrimination.

The conference takes place Saturday, January 22 at Santa Fe College.

For more information, call 352-208-4894 or click HERE.

