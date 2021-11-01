Advertisement

Gainesville City Commissioners meet to discuss a proposal to develop an old church property later today

The proposal is for the construction of a six-story building and housing development on the Old...
The proposal is for the construction of a six-story building and housing development on the Old Street Michaels Church property.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 7:19 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Happening today Gainesville City Commissioners meet to consider a controversial proposal to develop an old church property.  

The meeting will start at 6 pm. 

The proposal is for the construction of a six-story building and housing development on the Old Street Michaels Church property. 

Last week a motion was sent to commissioners by one resident accusing Mayor Lauren Poe and Commissioner Adrian Hayes Santos of being biased for the development.

