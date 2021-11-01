Gainesville City Commissioners meet to discuss a proposal to develop an old church property later today

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Happening today Gainesville City Commissioners meet to consider a controversial proposal to develop an old church property.

The meeting will start at 6 pm.

The proposal is for the construction of a six-story building and housing development on the Old Street Michaels Church property.

Last week a motion was sent to commissioners by one resident accusing Mayor Lauren Poe and Commissioner Adrian Hayes Santos of being biased for the development.

