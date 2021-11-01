Gainesville Health and Fitness: “Fall” in Love with Breakfast

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Health and Fitness teaches us how to “spice up” your first meal of the day, while keeping it healthy. Marisa Langton, a Trainer at Gainesville Health and Fitness goes through the steps of making two different kinds of oatmeal.

For both the pumpkin pie and apple cinnamon oatmeal, start with the same base: 1 cup steel-cut oats & 3 cups liquid of choice. You can use milk for extra protein, water, or a plant-based source of milk. Mix in a pot on the stove with a bit of salt.

For pumpkin pie oatmeal: Add 1/2 cup of plain pureed pumpkin. Pumpkin is a really great source of carotenoids. They are precursors to Vitamin A. Carotenoids support vision, immune, health and growth. Then add some pumpkin pie spice, and cinnamon. No pumpkin pie spice? No problem! Try a mix of cinnamon, ginger, lemon peel, nutmeg, cloves, and cardamom.

For apple cinnamon oatmeal: Cut a Granny Smith apple into bite-sized pieces. Granny Smith gives a good tart flavor, and adds acidity to the oatmeal to help balance it out. Then add cinnamon and some brown sugar.

For both: Turn water up to boil on the stove. Once it comes to a boil, reduce to a simmer for about 20 minutes on low to medium heat. Keep stirring to avoid burning on the bottom. The oatmeal is done when it’s a thick and creamy texture.

You can make the oatmeal as overnight oats also. You can soak them overnight in the fridge to absorb the liquid. In the morning you can eat it cold or heat it up.

It’s time to top them off! For pumpkin pie add some chopped pecans, and some craisins for fall flavor. For apple cinnamon try vanilla yogurt on top. You can make both options and store them in the fridge for an easy-to-grab and go breakfast. Eat up and enjoy!

