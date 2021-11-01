Advertisement

A Gainesville teenager is dead after being shot near a park

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - A teenager from Gainesville is dead after an afternoon shooting at a park in Alachua.

Officials with the Alachua Police Department say 16-year-old Stoney Shine was shot near Maude Lewis Park in Alachua around 1:45 Sunday afternoon.

He was transported to UF Health Shands where he died due to his injuries.

19-year-old Adrian Cushion was arrested for shooting Shine.

He is being held at the Alachua County Jail.

This investigation is ongoing.

