A Gainesville teenager is dead after being shot near a park
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - A teenager from Gainesville is dead after an afternoon shooting at a park in Alachua.
Officials with the Alachua Police Department say 16-year-old Stoney Shine was shot near Maude Lewis Park in Alachua around 1:45 Sunday afternoon.
He was transported to UF Health Shands where he died due to his injuries.
19-year-old Adrian Cushion was arrested for shooting Shine.
He is being held at the Alachua County Jail.
This investigation is ongoing.
