A Gainesville teenager is dead after being shot near a park

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - A teenager from Gainesville is dead after an afternoon shooting at a park in Alachua.

Officials with the Alachua Police Department say 16-year-old Stoney Shine was shot near Maude Lewis Park in Alachua around 1:45 Sunday afternoon.

He was transported to UF Health Shands where he died due to his injuries.

19-year-old Adrian Cushion was arrested for shooting Shine.

He is being held at the Alachua County Jail.

This investigation is ongoing.

