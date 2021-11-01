Advertisement

Historic Gainesville church hosts cemetery tours in honor of All Saints Day

By Jordyn Markhoff
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - With tomorrow being “All Saints Day,” a Gainesville church honored those who have died by hosting tours of the cemetery.

The Kanapaha Presbyterian Church hosted the tours.

All Saints Day is a day to remember those in the congregation that have passed away.

One leader with the church said a big part of the day is learning about the history of the cemetery.

“People can learn about local history, but we also want to help people understand why the preservation of these historic cemeteries is so important,” said Karen Kirkman, an elder at the church.

Visitors could read information about of some of the saints buried there, as well as see photos as they walked through the cemetery.

