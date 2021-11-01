Hundreds came out to enjoy a non-traditional way of trick or treating

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion Therapeutic Riding Association is known for providing therapeutic horseback riding activities to people with all different kinds of physical and mental capabilities.

For Halloween, they held their third annual Not-So-Spooky drive-thru. Where cars would drive up to 20 different sensory-friendly trunks or treat stations and receive a variety of goodies.

“It’s so we absolutely love what we are doing everybody that’s out here today is volunteering their time because they love what we do they love giving back to the community and just doing it in a different kind of way,” said Jenna Rovira.

One family has been here multiple times and enjoys this non-traditional way of trick or treating.

“It’s a blast every time, the music, the people, seeing all the costumes and the horses it’s just so much fun coming out here every year,” said Cason.

Non-perishable food and toiletry items were donated so the organization could give back to help families in need.

