Advertisement

Hundreds came out to enjoy a non-traditional way of trick or treating

By Taylor Simpson
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion Therapeutic Riding Association is known for providing therapeutic horseback riding activities to people with all different kinds of physical and mental capabilities.

For Halloween, they held their third annual Not-So-Spooky drive-thru. Where cars would drive up to 20 different sensory-friendly trunks or treat stations and receive a variety of goodies.

“It’s so we absolutely love what we are doing everybody that’s out here today is volunteering their time because they love what we do they love giving back to the community and just doing it in a different kind of way,” said Jenna Rovira.

One family has been here multiple times and enjoys this non-traditional way of trick or treating.

“It’s a blast every time, the music, the people, seeing all the costumes and the horses it’s just so much fun coming out here every year,” said Cason.

Non-perishable food and toiletry items were donated so the organization could give back to help families in need.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Marion Fatal
A 25-yard-old man is dead after driving into an oak tree and his catching on fire
Founding physician of North Florida Regional Medical’s cardiovascular program dies
Founding physician of North Florida Regional Medical’s cardiovascular program dies
Gainesville businesses and thousands of fans rocked by The Fest for first time since 2019
Gainesville businesses and thousands of fans rocked by The Fest for first time since 2019
While babysitting him, Boles admitted to throwing the infant across the room, causing the baby...
Babysitter sentenced to fifteen years in prison for the death of an 11-month-old baby
University of Florida officials block professors from testifying on voting laws

Latest News

The Marion Therapeutic Riding Association is known for providing therapeutic horseback riding...
Hundreds came out to enjoy a non-traditional way of trick or treating
The Senior Resource Foundation of Ocala hosted Bark in the Park Doggy Expo. They teamed up with...
Halloween Bark in the Park Doggy Expo
10-31-21
WCJB Latest Forecast
Lane is being charged with aggravated assault of a pregnant female and being held at the...
Orlando man arrested for beating a pregnant woman