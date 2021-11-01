Marion litter task force finalized

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Commission has finalized the makeup of their newly created litter task force.

The board will comprise of seven members including Beth McCall, sam McConnell, Shane Alexander, Jack Stackman, Tom Schmitz, Capitan Joe Turner and Lauren Debick.

There are also non-voting members from the community who provide input to the board.

They are currently in their second meeting since the board’s creation.

