Marion litter task force finalized

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Commission has finalized the makeup of their newly created litter task force.

The board will comprise of seven members including Beth McCall, sam McConnell, Shane Alexander, Jack Stackman, Tom Schmitz, Capitan Joe Turner and Lauren Debick.

There are also non-voting members from the community who provide input to the board.

They are currently in their second meeting since the board’s creation.

