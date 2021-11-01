Advertisement

Residents at a Starke assisted living facility pass out candy for trick-or-treaters
By Jordyn Markhoff
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents at Parkside Assisted Living Facility in Starke got in on the trick-or-treating fun tonight.

Aside from the usual Halloween candy, it was the smiles and laughs that were the real treat.

“Being able to just see other people, see people without a mask, going a year and a half, and not seeing someone smile is a really big deal,” said Melissa Reddish, the administrator of the facility.

The residents dressed up in their favorite costumes to pass out candy to the trick-or-treaters.

Many even got a visit from their grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Some parents of trick-or-treaters who came by, said an event like this means so much since the pandemic canceled many events for assisted living communities.

“With COVID happening it’s been hard to get our kids over here to see our grandma, so it’s a fun thing for them to come over and dress up and see her and get candy from her,” said Sara Zipperer, whose grandma lives in the facility.

It wasn’t just family members of residents who lifted these seniors’ Halloween spirits, people of all ages joined in on the fun no matter how old or young.

Reddish said this kind of interaction is vital to the health and happiness of the residents.

“Just seeing them out and being excited really it means a lot to them,” she said.

And by the smiles on their faces, these residents seemed to have a wicked awesome time.

“It’s priceless it really is,” said Reddish.

