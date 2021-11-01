Advertisement

Robert Durst indicted in 1982 murder of wife Kathie Durst

New York real estate scion Robert Durst, 78, sits in the courtroom as he is sentenced to life...
New York real estate scion Robert Durst, 78, sits in the courtroom as he is sentenced to life in prison without chance of parole, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 at the Airport Courthouse in Los Angeles. New York real estate heir Robert Durst was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without chance of parole for the murder of his best friend more that two decades ago.(Myung J. Chung/Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors say millionaire real estate scion Robert Durst has been indicted on a murder charge in the death of Kathie Durst, his first wife who disappeared nearly four decades ago.

The second-degree murder indictment Monday in the New York City suburbs comes after an investigator in the case filed a criminal complaint against the 78-year-old Durst, who was recently sentenced to life in prison in California for killing a confidante who allegedly helped him cover up the slaying.

Durst was transferred to a state prison medical unit last week.

A message seeking comment was left with Durst’s lawyers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alachua murder
Alachua police arrest a man in connection with a fatal park shooting
Marion Fatal
A 25-year-old man is dead after crashing into an oak tree over the weekend
Lane is being charged with aggravated assault of a pregnant female and being held at the...
Orlando man arrested for beating a pregnant woman
Gainesville businesses and thousands of fans rocked by The Fest for first time since 2019
Gainesville businesses and thousands of fans rocked by The Fest for first time since 2019
While babysitting him, Boles admitted to throwing the infant across the room, causing the baby...
Babysitter sentenced to fifteen years in prison for the death of an 11-month-old baby

Latest News

FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police...
Jury selection underway at Kyle Rittenhouse homicide trial
Colliers' International responds to the Alachua County School Board's allegations of "working...
Colliers International responds to Alachua County Public Schools’ allegations
Colliers responds Alachua County School Board
Colliers International responds to Alachua County School Boards' allegations
Gainesville city leaders ask citizens to fill out health survey
Gainesville city leaders ask citizens to fill out health survey