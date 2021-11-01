Two people injured in crash involving mail truck

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people have been taken to a hospital in Alachua County after a wreck involving a mail truck.

The crash took place along Northwest County Road 231.

The driver of the mail truck was trapped for several minutes before being transported to the hospital.

The condition of both individuals is unknown, but state troopers are investigating the accident.

