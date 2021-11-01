Advertisement

Two people injured in crash involving mail truck

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people have been taken to a hospital in Alachua County after a wreck involving a mail truck.

The crash took place along Northwest County Road 231.

The driver of the mail truck was trapped for several minutes before being transported to the hospital.

The condition of both individuals is unknown, but state troopers are investigating the accident.

TRENDING STORY: A 25-year-old man is dead after crashing into an oak tree over the weekend

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Alachua murder
Alachua police arrest a man in connection with a fatal park shooting
Marion Fatal
A 25-year-old man is dead after crashing into an oak tree over the weekend
Lane is being charged with aggravated assault of a pregnant female and being held at the...
Orlando man arrested for beating a pregnant woman
Gainesville businesses and thousands of fans rocked by The Fest for first time since 2019
Gainesville businesses and thousands of fans rocked by The Fest for first time since 2019
While babysitting him, Boles admitted to throwing the infant across the room, causing the baby...
Babysitter sentenced to fifteen years in prison for the death of an 11-month-old baby

Latest News

Colliers' International responds to the Alachua County School Board's allegations of "working...
Colliers International responds to Alachua County Public Schools’ allegations
Colliers responds Alachua County School Board
Colliers International responds to Alachua County School Boards' allegations
Gainesville city leaders ask citizens to fill out health survey
Gainesville city leaders ask citizens to fill out health survey
UF professors can testify in voting rights lawsuit if they do not receive pay, officials say
UF professors can testify in voting rights lawsuit if they do not receive pay, officials say
WRUF’S Steve Russell questions whether more than just viewers who have lost interest in this...
Russell Report: Highlighting the Gators major loss to the Dawgs