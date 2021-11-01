Advertisement

UF professors can testify in voting rights lawsuit if they do not receive pay, officials say

By Jordyn Markhoff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF officials barred three professors from testifying in a voting rights lawsuit last week.

Now, the university is responding to first amendment complaints, saying this is about whether the professors are paid for this testimony.

The lawsuit challenges Senate Bill 90, Florida’s latest voting law.

It’s intended to strengthen voter security, but many argue it restricts voting rights.

Professors Daniel Smith, Michael McDonald, and Sharon Austin would be testifying against the state, but university officials said since UF is a state institution, the testimony would go against the university’s own interests.

“I think there’s this subtext of possibly having government monies and fundings withheld if the testimony is adverse to the state of Florida,” said Clay Calvert, a UF law professor and First Amendment expert.

Some students said they think this is a violation of the professors’ first amendment rights.

Others said there are protocols professors have to follow if they want to profit from outside paid work, and if they aren’t followed, the university has the right to step in.

A statement from Governor DeSantis’ office said: “The constitution guarantees the right to free speech, but not the right to receive compensation for speech... The UF policy that requires professors to seek approval for paid outside work to prevent conflicts of interest was established well before SB 90 and the lawsuit; therefore, it could not have been a reaction to this case.”

Meanwhile, one of the SB 90′s sponsors, North Central Florida State Senator Dennis Baxley, said it’s not his place to testify in favor of the legislation.

“It’s the court’s turn, I got all that on the table and it’s the court’s turn,” said Baxley.

Calvert said if the professors give expert testimony without being paid it could set a precedent moving forward.

“To condition testimony upon it being non paid, kind of conflicts with generally what we think of expert testimony and how that occurs,” he said.

In a statement from UF they said: “It is important to note that the university did not deny the First Amendment rights or academic freedom of professors Dan Smith, Michael McDonald and Sharon Austin. Rather, the university denied requests of these full-time employees to undertake outside paid work that is adverse to the university’s interests as a state of Florida institution.”

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Alachua murder
Alachua police arrest a man in connection with a fatal park shooting
Marion Fatal
A 25-year-old man is dead after crashing into an oak tree over the weekend
Lane is being charged with aggravated assault of a pregnant female and being held at the...
Orlando man arrested for beating a pregnant woman
Gainesville businesses and thousands of fans rocked by The Fest for first time since 2019
Gainesville businesses and thousands of fans rocked by The Fest for first time since 2019
While babysitting him, Boles admitted to throwing the infant across the room, causing the baby...
Babysitter sentenced to fifteen years in prison for the death of an 11-month-old baby

Latest News

Colliers' International responds to the Alachua County School Board's allegations of "working...
Colliers International responds to Alachua County Public Schools’ allegations
Colliers responds Alachua County School Board
Colliers International responds to Alachua County School Boards' allegations
Gainesville city leaders ask citizens to fill out health survey
Gainesville city leaders ask citizens to fill out health survey
WRUF’S Steve Russell questions whether more than just viewers who have lost interest in this...
Russell Report: Highlighting the Gators major loss to the Dawgs