The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On Monday, UF College Democrats will be hosting a Gainesville City Commission special election candidate forum.

The forum will be held in collaboration with UF NAACP. The organization says that they hope this forum will lead to higher voter turnout from students who attend the university.

The forum starts at 7 p.m., and the election to fill the vacant commission seat will be on November 16.

The Alachua County School Board meets on Tuesday to potentially update their mask mandate.

This hot topic has led to the board being fined by the State Department of Health.

Superintendent Carlee Simon is set to update the county’s masking in schools policy near the end of the meeting that will start at 6 p.m.

The Community Foundation of North Central Florida will be handing out their annual Legacy Awards at the Cade Museum on Tuesday.

Several individuals, including Ken and Linda McGurn, will be celebrated along with the Alachua County Conservation Trust.

The life of Joan Canton will also be honored.

The event starts at 11:30 a.m. and tickets start at $40.

To round out your week, Ocala will be holding its first Friday Art Walk.

On the first Friday of each month, the city features local artists throughout downtown selling hand-crafted works and also playing music on the downtown square.

The art walk is free to the public and starts at 5 p.m.

The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
