‘Worker shortage’ cancels Belleview Christmas Parade

BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - What many are calling a nationwide labor shortage has trickled down to some north central Florida local governments.

For a second year in a row, a Belleview Christmas tradition has been canceled.

The city sent out this Facebook message informing residents that this year’s christmas parade was going to be canceled because of road construction and an unprecedented staffing and volunteer shortage.

🔴🟢🔴 ATTENTION CITIZENS‼ Due to circumstances beyond our control, the City will not be holding the Christmas Parade... Posted by City of Belleview on Monday, October 25, 2021

Usually, the Chamber of Commerce would run the christmas parade.

Due to leadership changes and the pandemic, the group lost several members and didn’t have enough people to put on the event, so they asked the city to take on the production.

Mayor Christine Dobkowski said they planned to run the parade last year, but ended up canceling due to COVID.

This year she said, between construction on U.S. 4-41 and not having the proper number of staff to run the event, it has to be cancelled again.

“The city is down five to 10 percent of our staff people. We’re down some Public Works employees and some police officers. What we don’t want to do is have the parade and then not have enough people to properly run the parade,” she said.

It’s a strain that businesses around the country are feeling.

“Our City Janitor who basically does everything at the parks, who takes care of the bathrooms, and the pavilions and does all the clean up there and that’s been pretty difficult for her,” Dobkowski added.

City staff in Ocala said, they’re in a ‘good spot’ with the number of people they currently employ.

“But obviously we do understand that there is a nation wide employee shortage and there’s always the potential that that could trickle down to our local municipality,” Ocala Marketing and Communications Manager, Ashley hobbs said.

There are 29 positions in Ocala open that job seekers can apply to online, and if you don’t have internet access at home, you can still apply at City Hall.

“We want to make sure we’re kind of stacking the deck and making sure that we do have enough employees,” Dobbs added.

Neither city requires vaccination to be eligible for employment.

