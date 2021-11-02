Advertisement

21 Ocala horses qualify for Breeder’s Cup World Championships

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Twenty-one horses with ties to Ocala made the cut for the Breeder’s Cup World Championships.

The thoroughbred racing event will be held in Del Mar California on Friday and Saturday.

Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit is participating in the championship, along with 20 other horses from the Ocala Breeders’ Sales Company.

