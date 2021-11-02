21 Ocala horses qualify for Breeder’s Cup World Championships

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Twenty-one horses with ties to Ocala made the cut for the Breeder’s Cup World Championships.

The thoroughbred racing event will be held in Del Mar California on Friday and Saturday.

Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit is participating in the championship, along with 20 other horses from the Ocala Breeders’ Sales Company.

