Accreditation firm investigating UF professors testimony incident

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A college accreditor may launch an investigation into the University of Florida.

University of Florida officials blocked three professors from testifying in a court case.

The Chronicle of Higher Education reports the president of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools sent a letter asking for clarification on the incident.

The organization will then determine if the university violated their rules.

Professors were told they could not testify in a case challenging recently passed voting reform.

University of Florida president Kent Fuchs says a task force will review the university’s conflict of interest policy.

In a statement, he said, “It is critical to ensure the policy advances the university’s interests while protecting academic freedom.”

