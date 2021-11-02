Alachua County commissioners are updating their face mask mandate
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 7:02 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County School Board members will update their face mask mandate.
Superintendent Carlee Simon will bring this update.
The board will also adopt new administrative job descriptions and discuss a achieve, conquer, and believe excel program benefiting parents in Alachua County and at Santa Fe College.
The meeting begins at 6 p.m.
TRENDING STORY: Orlando man arrested for beating a pregnant woman
Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.