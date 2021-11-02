Alachua County commissioners are updating their face mask mandate

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County School Board members will update their face mask mandate.

Superintendent Carlee Simon will bring this update.

The board will also adopt new administrative job descriptions and discuss a achieve, conquer, and believe excel program benefiting parents in Alachua County and at Santa Fe College.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m.

