Alachua County commissioners will meet and consider a change to remote public comment

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County commissioners will meet to consider potential changes to remote public comment.

The staff is asking whether to keep, end, or alter remote public comment at future meetings.

Commissioners will also discuss a unified land development code revision workshop.

The special meeting begins at 10 a.m.

TRENDING STORY: Gainesville City Commissioners meet to discuss the construction of a six-story building and housing development on an old church property

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.