Alachua County Health Department hosting walk-up booster shot event in UR Metroplex

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida health department will be offering incentives to people to get a COVID-19 booster shot.

This Friday, the Alachua County Health Department will be administering booster shots at the UR Metroplex on N.E. 15th St. from 9 am to 12 p.m.

Anyone who gets a vaccine will get a $10 grocery voucher as a courtesy of the health department.

