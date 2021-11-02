Alachua County Health Department hosting walk-up booster shot event in UR Metroplex

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida health department will be offering incentives to people to get a COVID-19 booster shot.

This Friday, the Alachua County Health Department will be administering booster shots at the UR Metroplex on N.E. 15th St. from 9 am to 12 p.m.

Anyone who gets a vaccine will get a $10 grocery voucher as a courtesy of the health department.

