Florida Highway Patrol kicks off its “Stuff the Charger” food drive

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are asking for help to feed the hungry in North Central Florida.

Troopers are accepting donations throughout November to benefit food banks and non-profits in the Troop B jurisdiction.

Non-perishable food donations can be dropped off at FHP stations at 16106 Southeast Highway 19 in Cross City, at 1350 West US Highway 90 #101 in Lake City, 6300 Northwest 13th Street in Gainesville, or 600 Southeast 25th Avenue in Ocala.

Troop B covers Marion, Alachua, Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, Levy and Suwannee Counties.

