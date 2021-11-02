Gainesville City Commission takes no action on proposal at old St. Michaels Church, votes for workshop with neighbors

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville City commissioners voted unanimously to have a workshop with residents who live near the proposal near Northwest 43rd St, with developers and the city commission. Residents packed the Gainesville special city commission meeting as they discussed a proposal for a six-story building near Suburban Heights.

At least 20 residents spoke at the meeting, as commissioners met to vote on a mixed-use land development requested by CHW consultant company.

There have been several proposals for this location since the St. Michaels Episcopal Church was torn down ahead of a meeting to discuss its preservation in 2018.

Signs near the proposed development read no to “The Standard at Millhopper”, encouraging residents to show up at the hearing.

A petition with almost 850 signatures circulated asking commissioners to vote no to the development, as it would have housing and retail stores.

They were concerned about traffic and the high rise overlooking a historically Black cemetery.

“We’re trying to take a square thought, with good thoughts affordable housing is something we should achieve, less traffic is something we should achieve, but we’re putting it in a round whole,” resident of 30+ years Sandy Campbell said. “It doesn’t fit.”

Commissioners and developers said the development would reduce traffic.

Mayor Lauren Poe and Commissioners Adrian Hayes-Santos and Reina Saco were originally in favor of the proposal.

“It’s not displacing anybody and it’s creating opportunity for folks who would otherwise not have it,” Poe said.

Towards the end of the meeting, developers said they would settle for a five-story proposal.

David Arreola made a motion not to take action, then Poe suggested the workshop.

Residents said they would like to see a senior home or park be put there.

They do not have a date set for the workshop.

