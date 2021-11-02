Gainesville leaders encourage checking garbage bin size to save money
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville city leaders say residential garbage service customers could save up to nearly $100 a year by switching trash containers.
The city is encouraging residents to reconsider the size of their bins.
As part of a new program, city employees are checking how full containers are.
They then leave notes for people who could make do with something smaller.
The city normally charges $14.25 to swap sizes, but they’ll put tags on these bins allowing customers to get the fee waived.
