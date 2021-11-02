Gainesville leaders encourage checking garbage bin size to save money

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville city leaders say residential garbage service customers could save up to nearly $100 a year by switching trash containers.

The city is encouraging residents to reconsider the size of their bins.

As part of a new program, city employees are checking how full containers are.

They then leave notes for people who could make do with something smaller.

The city normally charges $14.25 to swap sizes, but they’ll put tags on these bins allowing customers to get the fee waived.

