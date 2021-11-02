Gainesville man arrested on child pornography charges
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police arrested a man they say distributed numerous videos of child pornography.
Officers say 23-year-old Caleb Morrow sent at least six sexually explicit videos and images to multiple users on the app Kik over the course of a year.
Officers got a warrant to search morrow’s home on Northwest 23rd Blvd. after receiving a cyber tip.
They say Morrow admitted to sending the images.
He’s charged with possessing and promoting child sex conduct.
