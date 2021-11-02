Gainesville man arrested on child pornography charges

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police arrested a man they say distributed numerous videos of child pornography.

Officers say 23-year-old Caleb Morrow sent at least six sexually explicit videos and images to multiple users on the app Kik over the course of a year.

Officers got a warrant to search morrow’s home on Northwest 23rd Blvd. after receiving a cyber tip.

They say Morrow admitted to sending the images.

He’s charged with possessing and promoting child sex conduct.

