Gators QB Richardson signs first local NIL deal

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida Gators Quarterback and Eastside High graduate Anthony Richardson has put pen to paper on his first name image likeness deal with a local business in Gainesville.

Richardson is now partnered with Gainesville Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram and the proud owner of a new Dodge Durango.

“As a young kid my favorite car was a Charger and my mom rented one when I was younger and I feel in love. But, after getting one a year or two ago, I realized I was to big for it I just stared looking for a bigger vehicle and Durangos just caught my eye and now I think I’m in love with it,” said Richardson.

On Saturday, Richardson started his first game for his hometown team and it did not necessarily go to plan. Richardson ended his day with three turnovers and a head injury that ruled him out, and the Gators lost to top-ranked Georgia 34-7. Richardson said the only thing he was worried about was his team.

“The only thing that was running through my mind was ‘what was the score.’ I kept asking the doctors ‘what was the score, what was the score,” said Richardson.

As far as more local deals for AR-15, he is keeping his eyes and ears open.

“I’m just catching them by ear, catching them by eye. Now I’m just trying to focus on being the best football player I can be, the best person I can be because those things right there will lead up to the deals coming in,” said Richardson.

