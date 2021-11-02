GPD arrests burglar after string of summer thefts

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police say they have caught a burglar who has been recorded on video sneaking into Gainesville and Alachua County homes.

Officers arrested 28-year-old Landon Humphries for committing a string of summer thefts.

They say Humphries broke into multiple homes in Northwood Oaks and Northwood Pines in June and July.

He’s charged with numerous counts of larceny and burglary.

His bond is at $40,000.

TRENDING STORY: Police: Florida school’s ‘teacher of the year’ arrested on child abuse charge over Instagram dispute

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.