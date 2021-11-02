Levy County commissioners will consider limiting or banning internet cafes

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County commissioners are considering limiting or banning internet cafes.

They are being regulated throughout Levy County.

In the meeting, staff will plan how to move forward with either prohibiting the use in all districts or allowing in specific zoning districts with strict regulations.

