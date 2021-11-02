Advertisement

North Central Florida Treasures : French pottery basket

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -This week on North Central Florida Treasures, Art Atkins

from Antique mall in Micanopy shows us a treasure with a unique history in the United States as well as in Lemoine, France.

RELATED STORY: North Central Florida Treasures: The Highwaymen

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Alachua murder
Alachua police arrest a man in connection with a fatal park shooting
Gators QB Richardson signs first local NIL deal
Gators QB Richardson signs first local NIL deal
Lane is being charged with aggravated assault of a pregnant female and being held at the...
Orlando man arrested for beating a pregnant woman
Colliers' International responds to the Alachua County School Board's allegations of "working...
Colliers International responds to Alachua County Public Schools’ allegations
Two people injured in crash involving mail truck
Two people injured in crash involving mail truck

Latest News

Coral reef conservation: One school’s effort at awareness
Coral reef conservation: One school’s effort at awareness
Gainesville mother pleads for changes on East University Avenue after the death of her 4-year...
Gainesville mother pleads for changes on East University Avenue after death of her 4-year old son
The service providing remote public comment at meetings is costly and is concerning...
Alachua County Commissioners considering changes to remote public comment
Alachua County Commissioners considering changes to remote public comment
Alachua County remote public comment