Ocala man accused of shooting cars on I-95

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - An Ocala man is accused of shooting at cars on Interstate 95 and wounding a driver in Martin County.

Deputies responded to reports of a 59-year-old man shot while driving on the interstate near Palm City early Sunday morning.

A short distance away 35-year-old Aaron Fedukovich was found near a crashed car holding a gun.

He is charged with aggravated battery.

The wounded driver was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

