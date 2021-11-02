Polling locations in Gainesville are changing for the upcoming special election

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Office is reminding people of a few polling location changes for the upcoming Gainesville special election.

Precinct 23 and 59 will be at the Days Inn Hotel on Southwest 13th Street for the November 16th Election.

Precinct 27 will be at the Thomas Center on Northeast 6th Avenue.

These changes will be temporary and only apply to this election.

Precinct 30 voters in city limits will vote at Precinct 13 at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church on Northeast 8th Avenue.

Precinct 35 voters will vote at Precinct 54 at the Florida Museum of Natural History on Hull Road.

Voters in Precinct 43 residing in Gainesville city limits will vote at Precinct 32 at LifeSouth Community Blood Centers on Newberry Road.

Precinct 48 voters residing in Gainesville city limits will vote at Precinct 39 in the Hilton UF Conference Center on Southwest 34th Street.

Voters in Precinct 52 in city limits will vote at Precinct 36 at the Doyle Conner Building on Southwest 34th Street.

Early voting begins on Friday, November 12th, and lasts until Sunday the 14th.

If you want to vote early, you can do so at the Supervisors of Elections Office or the Millhopper Branch Library.

