UF men’s basketball team claims exhibition win, 80-57

Newcomer Brandon McKissic led the Gators with 20 points
By Kevin Wells
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The new-look Gator men’s basketball team warmed up for the season with Monday’s 80-57 exhibition win over visiting Embry-Riddle, a Division II program in Daytona Beach.

Florida endured some shooting woes, and connected on just 38 percent of its shots for the night, but pulled away thanks to a 49-32 advantage in the second half. Transfer Brandon McKissic (UMKC) led Florida with 20 points on 5-for-8 shooting from three-point range, while veterans Anthony Duruji and Tyree Appleby combined for 29 points.

Appleby also dished out seven assists and came away with three steals. His performance included a stretch of seven points in a span of 25 seconds in the second half.

The Gators have now won 32 consecutive exhibitions dating back to 2002.

Florida has the rest of the week to work on some continuity before opening the regular season at home versus Elon on Tuesday, Nov. 9.

