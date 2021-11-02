UF soccer season ends with 5-2 loss to Tennessee in SEC quarterfinals

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WCJB) -Season one of the Tony Amato era has come to a close for the Florida Gator soccer program. UF fell to Tennessee, 5-2 in Tuesday’s quarterfinal round of the SEC tournament in Orange Beach, Alabama to put Florida’s official season-ending record at 4-12-4 overall. Florida also claimed a fifth win during the conference tournament on penalty kicks that goes into the record book as a tie.

Florida fell behind UT early, 2-0 on goals less than three minutes apart near the mid-point of the first half. The Gators got on the board on a header by Georgia Eaton-Collins off a free kick by Julianne Leskauskas. The goal was the second of the season by Eaton-Collins.

After SEC Freshman of the Year Taylor Huff scored for the Vols the 59th minute, Florida once again closed the gap to one goal on a strike by Leskauskas in the 81st minute, but Florida surrendered two more goals to make the final margin 5-2. UT was led by two goals from Jaida Thomas.

Amato led the Gators in his first season as head coach following a 26-season run by Becky Burleigh, previously the only head coach in UF soccer history. Florida scored half of its goals this season in the final five games.

