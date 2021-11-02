University of Florida’s Career Connections helps students navigate path during pandemic

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As more students at the University of Florida returned to in-person classes this semester, career services is reflecting back on a year of distance during the pandemic.

The Career Connections Center in the Reitz Union is the heart of many of career services resources, which are especially valuable for first-year students struggling to navigate their career path.

Senior Director of Career Services Ja’net Glover said the pandemic caused a greater sense of uncertainty for students looking to network and gain workforce experience, but now a new sense of security is bringing hope.

“Things are picking up and employees are hiring and what I’m hearing now is there is not enough talent, skilled talent, to do the things they need to do,” said Glover.

Preparing students for their transition into the work force is a priority at Career Connections. A recent career fair connected students with nearly 300 employers. Another one is set to take place in the spring semester.

