Vote fails to appoint Bea Coker to city council of Lake City

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - For a second time, the Lake City City Council failed to swear their chosen candidate to fill an open council seat.

Councilmember Jake Hill announced that due to a criminal conviction in Bea Coker’s past, he can no longer support her.

Court records show Coker was found guilty of affray in 1993.

With a deadline approaching to fill the open seat, the council voted to meet again next Monday to consider three candidates and then immediately swear in the finalist.

