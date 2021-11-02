Vote fails to appoint Bea Coker to city council of Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - For a second time, the Lake City City Council failed to swear their chosen candidate to fill an open council seat.
Councilmember Jake Hill announced that due to a criminal conviction in Bea Coker’s past, he can no longer support her.
Court records show Coker was found guilty of affray in 1993.
With a deadline approaching to fill the open seat, the council voted to meet again next Monday to consider three candidates and then immediately swear in the finalist.
