Advertisement

Woman reaches into purse, accidentally fires gun during Mississippi basketball game

A witness told police the woman was reaching into her purse as her phone was ringing and...
A witness told police the woman was reaching into her purse as her phone was ringing and accidentally pulled the trigger.(Bk Aguilar // Canva)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Miss. (Gray News) – A woman was charged after reaching into her purse and accidentally firing a gun at a basketball game held at a school in Mississippi, police say.

According to the Madison Police Department, a witness said the woman was reaching into her purse as her phone was ringing and accidentally pulled the trigger.

Rosa Scott School administrators suspended the remainder of the game while investigators interviewed witnesses.

Police determined the woman had an enhanced concealed carry permit that allowed her to have the firearm at the event.

However, she was charged with discharging a firearm within the city limits of Madison in violation of the city ordinance.

No one was hurt from the gunshot.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alachua murder
Alachua police arrest a man in connection with a fatal park shooting
Lane is being charged with aggravated assault of a pregnant female and being held at the...
Orlando man arrested for beating a pregnant woman
Gators QB Richardson signs first local NIL deal
Gators QB Richardson signs first local NIL deal
Colliers' International responds to the Alachua County School Board's allegations of "working...
Colliers International responds to Alachua County Public Schools’ allegations
A Florida educator was arrested on a child abuse charge days after being named 'teacher of the...
Police: Florida school’s ‘teacher of the year’ arrested on child abuse charge over Instagram dispute

Latest News

FILE - In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the...
Facebook to shut down face-recognition system, delete data
President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference at the conclusion of the G20 leaders...
Tensions up, Dems try to lower drug prices, wrap Biden bill
President Joe Biden speaks during the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in...
LIVE: Biden holds press conference following UN climate conference in Scotland
Gainesville leaders encourage checking garbage bin size to save money
Gainesville leaders encourage checking garbage bin size to save money