10-year-old dies crossing the street in Marion County

State troopers say the boy was walking along the edge of CR-318 when he tried to cross the...
State troopers say the boy was walking along the edge of CR-318 when he tried to cross the street near NW 110th Ct.(WCJB FILE)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A 10-year-old boy in Marion County was killed while trying to cross the street.

State troopers say the boy was walking along the edge of CR-318 when he tried to cross the street near NW 110th Ct.

A driver headed west took evasive action but still collided with the child.

The child died at the scene.

RELATED STORY: Gainesville mother pleads for changes on East University Avenue after death of her 4-year old son

