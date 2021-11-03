10-year-old dies crossing the street in Marion County

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A 10-year-old boy in Marion County was killed while trying to cross the street.

State troopers say the boy was walking along the edge of CR-318 when he tried to cross the street near NW 110th Ct.

A driver headed west took evasive action but still collided with the child.

The child died at the scene.

