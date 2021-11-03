Children ages 5 to 11 can start getting vaccinated soon in NCFL

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The vaccine for children ages five to eleven has already started being sent out to hospitals and pharmacies across north-central Florida, but healthcare professionals said you need to make an appointment early.

“The local pharmacies are already making appointments for this weekend. I think people will have to be patient and as we saw with adults. you won’t get vaccinated on the date that you want to, but I’m hoping kids can get vaccinated very soon,” said Dr. Sonja Rasmussen.

Alachua County Public School workers said they’re already started scheduling clinic dates at schools. But Marion County officials advise parents to contact their health provider if they want their kids to be vaccinated.

“As soon as they were available for kids 12 and older we had them in our middle and high schools. We had more clinics at the beginning of this school year and now we’re going to start the cycle again for our elementary and middle school students who are under age 12,” said Jackie Johnson the spokesperson for ACPS.

Anna Roth has kids in elementary school said it should be the parent’s choice for what’s best for their kids.

“I think it’s great, I’m vaccinated, I’ll probably vaccinate my children I do think it should be a personal choice for all families to decide for themselves”

Health officials said the dose is one-third of the amount that adults receive, it is 91% effective, and side effects are similar to those in adults.

