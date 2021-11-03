Advertisement

Elder Options in Gainesville is holding its fall orientation

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Elder Options in Gainesville will hold their fall orientation.

It will be from 10 a.m. until noon.

People can learn more about the aging network and elder options programs.

The orientation will be set up health fair style with a table and representative from each area.

The link to RSVP is https://bit.ly/3BKLNO4

