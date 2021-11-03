FarmShare hosts food distribution event in Ocala

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Farm Share is having a food distribution event in Ocala

It will begin at 9 a.m. at 500 SW 17th Ave.

The food distribution is free and open to the public.

TRENDING STORY: An Ocala man is accused of shooting cars on I-95, wounding a driver

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.