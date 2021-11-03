Gainesville special election candidates debate, ahead of election

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF College Democrats hosted the debate tonight where the candidates laid out their visions for the future of Gainesville.

Matt Howland, Cynthia Chestnut, and Scherwin Henry, delved into how they would handle local issues if elected for the at-large city commission seat.

Chestnut said with many students behind in school due to the pandemic she wants to implement more resources to get them back on track.

“A few years ago we had a homework hotline with the library, I would want to continue that and enhance it,” said Chestnut.

Some students expressed their safety concerns to the candidates, after a year where students died near campus in traffic-related accidents.

“If we can slow down traffic, if we can get more people on their feet, more people on their bike, in and around this corridor of Gale Lemerand all the way to Waldo Road on University Avenue, we can also have this secondary effect of increasing economic development,” said Howland.

The candidates also discussed gentrification and how to preserve the impacted communities.

“I think there has to be a conversation between the university and the city in discussing the effects of their strategic plan on the neighborhoods we’re talking about,” said Henry.

The Gainesville special election is on November 16th.

Polling places will be open from 7 am to 7 pm.

