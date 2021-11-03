Gov. DeSantis pushes election reform for next legislative session during West Palm Beach news conference

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPBF) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke about upcoming legislation goals during a news conference in West Palm Beach Wednesday morning.

Less than 24 hours after polls closed, he noted that there will be another round of election reforms that will “make Florida number one by a longshot.”

Some of the reforms he noted include:

A separate office at the state level for investigating and prosecuting election crimes. This would include officers, investigators and prosecutors.

Make ballot harvesting a third-degree felony.

More restrictive timeframes on supervisors of elections to clean the voter rolls of ineligible voters.

More reforms on ballot drop boxes. This would include video recording devices or a person that would watch the dropbox while people drop off their ballots and deadlines for when the ballots must be removed by after polls close.

“I don’t even think we need to have drop boxes to be honest with you. But, unfortunately, there’s a lot of people in your legislature that think so, but at the end of the day, it has to be in places where they can be observed the whole time it’s open,” DeSantis said. “I know people who say, ‘My father passed away 3 years ago and he still gets sent ballots to his house.’ We don’t want that. We don’t want ballots going... you know in California, they send ballots to everybody.”

DeSantis also jabbed at Democrats, stating that they had to cope Tuesday night in Virginia, and referring to the Biden Administration as “The Brandon Administration” while the crowd chanted “Let’s Go Brandon.”

A special session has been scheduled for the next few weeks for the lawsuit Florida filed against the federal worker mask mandate.

