Marion County parents charged with manslaughter after 2-year-old daughter overdoses on fentanyl

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Two parents in Marion County are facing manslaughter charges after deputies say their 2-year-old girl died of a fentanyl overdose.

The sheriff’s office issued arrest warrants yesterday for 36-year-old Joseph Tierney and 36-year-old Jalynn Davis.

Deputies say they found the young girl unconscious in a home in Umatilla back in June.

The child died in the hospital, kicking off a homicide investigation. According to police, the couple brought her to a known drug location and failed to protect her.

Tierney was already in the Marion County Jail when the new arrest warrants were filed. Davis, meanwhile, is behind bars in Lake County for unrelated crimes, including a murder.

