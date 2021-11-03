NCFL fire rescue crews work to put out a house fire in Island Grove

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ISLAND GROVE, Fla. (WCJB) - Multiple North Central Florida fire rescue crews worked together to contain a house fire in Island Grove.

Fire crews say when they arrived at the home around three pm Tuesday afternoon there was heavy smoke coming from the kitchen.

Crews blocked County Road 325 and US 301 for hours while they battled the fire.

No one was injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.