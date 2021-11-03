Advertisement

NCFL fire rescue crews work to put out a house fire in Island Grove

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 12:05 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ISLAND GROVE, Fla. (WCJB) - Multiple North Central Florida fire rescue crews worked together to contain a house fire in Island Grove.

Fire crews say when they arrived at the home around three pm Tuesday afternoon there was heavy smoke coming from the kitchen.

Crews blocked County Road 325 and US 301 for hours while they battled the fire.

No one was injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

