Region volleyball semifinals: Santa Fe, Newberry advance

Raiders improve to 26-3 overall, Celtics still have repeat hopes
By Kevin Wells
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 12:03 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
(WCJB) -Santa Fe, Florida’s top-ranked 4A volleyball team, easily moved into the state quarterfinals on Tuesday with a convincing three-set sweep of Yulee in the Class 4A region semifinals, 25-11, 25-12, 25-12. The Raiders are in search of a third state finals appearance in the last four seasons.

In Class 3A, defending state champion Trinity Catholic defeated Trinity Prep 25-17, 25-18, 25-18. The Celtics improve to 23-4 overall.

Two North Central Florida 2A schools will play for a region title. St. John Lutheran took care of Victory Christian Academy 25-11, 27-25, 25-14, while Oak Hall eliminated Christ’s Church Academy 25-14, 22-25, 25-14, 25-19.

Seven North Central Florida 1A schools entered Tuesday’s region semifinals still alive. Newberry, a state finalist in each of the last two seasons, outlasted Union County, 25-22, 28-26, 22-25, 18-25, 15-13. In the region title match, the Panthers will meet Taylor, a 25-19, 26-24, 25-21 winner over Williston.

Also in Class 1A, Dixie County knocked out Lafayette 25-21, 25-22, 25-20. Next for the Bears will be Bell, a winner over Branford 25-18, 25-22, 10-25, 25-18.

All region championship matches are set for Saturday at 2 p.m. at the site of the higher seed.

