Sophia Lambert case has been officially closed

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The civil court case against the people implicated in the death of UF student Sophia Lambert has been closed.

Alachua County court records show that the case was dismissed with prejudice on October 14th.

The Lambert family had sued uber technologies and the owner and driver of the car that killed Lambert along University Avenue in January.

A plea deal had been offered by the family of Sophia Lambert but the terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.